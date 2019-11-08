DNA test confirms McGregor did not father love child

A DNA test has confirmed that Conor McGregor is not the father of a love child.

The baby's mother claimed that they met in Liverpool in 2017, and had sex twice after which she fell pregnant.

Thirty-one-year-old MMA star Conor McGregor has been at the centre of accusations that he was the father of the baby girl, who will be two in January.

The girl's 26-year-old mother claims that she and McGregor met when he was in Liverpool for the Aintree Grand National Festival in 2017.

She claimed the alleged affair took place just four weeks before McGregor's first child was born.

McGregor had denied the claims and he took a DNA test.

The results show that that there are no biological markers present that would prove he is the father.