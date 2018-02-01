DJs and promoters call for longer nightclub opening hours

DJs and promoters are calling for longer nightclub opening hours.

They want a law change to allow entertainment continue until 4 or 5am but say they are happy to stop serving alcohol before then.

Sunil Sharpe, spokesman for the group 'Give Us The Night' says our nightclub industry is still underdeveloped.

He said: "We've got the earliest closing times in Europe.

"It varies between 2am and 3am with 3am being the latest and the music actually goes off around half two.

"There is a huge amount f potential for the night time industry."

- Digital Desk