District judge enjoys absolute immunity for statements made in court High Court judge says

An action, in which a man claimed a District Judge made defamatory comments about him during a hearing, were used to frustrate a company's case against him for recovery of a €15,000 debt, a High Court judge ruled.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan dismissed the action by Neil Reidy, Gasganny, Castlebridge, Co Wexford, against Lorcan O'Donohue trading as Lorcan O'Donohue Waterpumps, Gorey, also Wexford. The District Judge enjoys "absolute immunity" for statements made in court, he said.

Mr Reidy had brought High Court judicial review proceedings over a hearing that took place in Wexford District Court in 2017 relating to a claim by Mr O'Donohue against Mr Reidy for a debt.

The District Judge gave judgment in favour of Mr O'Donohue for €15,000 and a counter-claim by Mr Reidy was withdrawn on the day of the hearing. Mr Reidy had sought an adjournment but the District Judge queried a medical report he had supplied.

File photo.

Mr Reidy later sought to appeal the decision but because it was not done within the requisite time period he was only granted leave to appeal on the basis that he lodge €15,000 in court.

He did not comply and there was no appeal.

However, he then brought Circuit Court proceedings which Mr Justice Meenan said was an attempt to re-litigate matters already determined in the Circuit Court. They were struck out as an abuse of process and because they were already litigated.

Mr Reidy appealed that decision to the High Court and also brought judicial review proceedings in which he sought compensation for what he said were defamatory statements made by the District Judge during the original case. He complained, among other things, that when the District Judge queried the medical report he supplied that he called into question his good name.

"It is, of course, the case that the District Judge has absolute immunity in respect of statements made in the course of a court hearing", Mr Justice Meenan said in dismissing his judicial review challenge.

There were no stateable grounds for his application.

"It is hard to avoid the conclusion, looking at the history of the proceedings between the respondent and the applicant, these judicial review proceedings were initiated for the purpose of frustrating proceedings taken by the respondent for monies due and owing by the applicant", he said.

They had been effectively concluded in the District Court in June 2017, he added.