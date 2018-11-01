Dispute between farmer and landowner over Wexford lands resolved at High Court

By Ann O'Loughlin

A dispute between a vegetable grower and a farmer over lands in Co. Wexford has been resolved, the High Court has heard.

The dispute arose between John B. Dockrell Ltd which brought High Court proceedings and secured an injunction against farmer Mr John Kinsella whom it was alleged had trespassed on lands owned by the firm located at Lodgewood in Ferns, Co Wexford.

The vegetable growing company sought the order because it claimed it was unable to access approximately 150 acres of land the firm purchased in June 2017 from a receiver due to Mr Kinsella's actions.

It claimed gates on the property were chained and various vehicles were used to block access to and from the lands, which had previously been owned by Mr Kinsella.

The company of Monroe, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, also claimed that John Kinsella, who had previously owned the lands, entered the property without its permission and had ploughed the lands.

The dispute came before the courts on several occasions. Mr Kinsella, who represented himself during the bulk of the dispute told the court he took issue with what was alleged against him.

In August Mr Kinsella of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy, was committed to prison after a High Court judge found him in contempt of court.

John Kinsella outside court in August. Pic: Collins

Following an application by the company's lawyers, the court found Mr Kinsella had breached the terms of the injunction which prevented him coming within 100 metres of lands, interfering with the property, and from blocking and impeding any entrances to the lands.

Mr Kinsella, spent a few hours in Mountjoy Prison, before being released from custody after he gave undertakings to comply with the orders which were granted last April.

When the matter returned before the High Court today Benedict Ó Flionn SC for John B Dockrell told Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington that, following talks with a lawyer for Mr Kinsella, what had been "a rather tangled matter," had been resolved.

As part of the settlement, it was agreed the court could make certain orders with the consent of both parties including that all persons acting in concert with him and all persons having knowledge of the order are restrained from trespassing on or attending at the lands at Lodgewood.

It was also ordered that there would be no interference with or obstruction of the lands, including the blocking of the entrances by the defendant.

It was further ordered that all costs orders obtained against Mr Kinsella would be adjourned generally with permission to re-enter in the event of the orders being breached.

The judge granted the orders sought.