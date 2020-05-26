'Disgrace': IFA hit out at social media users recording videos using farm machinery

People who operate farm machinery are being urged not to endanger their lives and the lives of others for the sake of social media.

The warning, from the Irish Farmers Association, comes as videos on Tik Tok show people carrying out pranks with the equipment.

Eight people have been killed on Irish farms so far this year.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says the actions of those involved are a disgrace.

Mr Cullinan said he saw one film where someone standing on a trailer taking a video of the driver of a tractor.

He said: “To have individuals themselves putting themselves in danger and putting other people in danger, I think it’s an absolute disgrace.

“And I am appealing to those people that are doing this to stop it immediately.”

In a statement on the IFA website, Mr Cullinan added: “This practice is grossly irresponsible and is an accident waiting to happen.

“I am disgusted that people could be so casual and have no regard for the dangers involved in what they are doing.

“Too often, people are not willing to act responsibly and identify the risks.

“All farmers and contractors need to make it clear to their employees that engaging in these practices is a sackable offence.”