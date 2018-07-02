Discovery of man's body in Cork suburb of Douglas being treated as suspicious

The body of a man in his 60s has been found at an apartment in Cork.

Gardaí are treating the death of the 66-year-old as suspicious and are currently at the scene in the Galway's Lane area of Douglas in the south of the city.

The scene at Galway’s Lane #Douglas #Cork which has been sealed off following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s pic.twitter.com/bLKj8TuFfB — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 2, 2018

The alarm was raised at around 8.30am this morning by the man's wife.

It is understood the man had been living in the apartment at Galway's Lane which is next to the Douglas GAA Club for the past five years.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the body remains at the scene. The State Pathologist has been informed and a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene earlier this morning. Picture: Eoin English

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas between 10pm last night and 8:30am this morning to contact Togher garda station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Breaking : #Gardai are treating as suspicious the death of a man whose body was found at his home at Galway’s Lane Douglas #Cork this morning. @gardainfo #3News pic.twitter.com/rWoBH6oErk — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) July 2, 2018

- PA and Digital Desk