Disclosures Tribunal: Journalist Mick Clifford says Dave Taylor told him he sent negative texts about McCabe to Nóirín O'Sullivan
05/06/2018 - 11:53:22Back to Charleton Tribunal Ireland Home
Irish Examiner Special Correspondent Michael Clifford has told the Disclosures Tribunal that Superintendent Dave Taylor told him that he had sent negative text messages about Maurice McCabe to former Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan.
Mr Clifford told the Tribunal that Supt Taylor told him he blamed his demise in the force on Commissioner O’Sullivan, and that text messages on his phones would provide a smoking gun incriminating her.
Superintendent Taylor has previously told the Tribunal there were never negative text messages about Sergeant McCabe, but that the instructions were given orally.
The Tribunal is examining whether Garda management ordered Superintendent Taylor to smear Maurice McCabe.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here