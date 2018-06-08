Disclosures Tribunal: Journalist Debbie McCann says she got no negative garda briefings on McCabe

Irish Mail on Sunday journalist Debbie McCann has confirmed for the first time at the Disclosures Tribunal that she was never briefed negatively by any garda in respect of Maurice McCabe.

Debbie McCann has further clarified her position at the Disclosures Tribunal telling it for the first time that no member of the Gardaí ever briefed her negatively about Maurice McCabe.

The Tribunal is currently investigating a claim by Supt Taylor that he was directed by garda management to smear Sgt McCabe.

On legal advice, Debbie McCann and three other reporters with the Mail group refused to answer a Tribunal questionnaire on the existence or otherwise of a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

Ms McCann also refused to confirm her phone number, and said she was in the difficult position of balancing source protection and protecting her career, while also assisting the Tribunal.

However today, for the first time, Ms McCann said she was never briefed negatively by any garda, nor had senior management attempted to malign Maurice McCabe to her.

Counsel for the Tribunal said this was very helpful and advanced their inquiries greatly.

But when asked about a phone call Supt Dave Taylor says they had in advance of an attempt to interview Sgt McCabe’s accuser, Ms D, Ms McCann claimed privilege and would not answer.

Chairman, Peter Charleton said Ms McCann had an obligation to tell the full truth and not pick words to escape that obligation, adding that the people of Ireland deserved to know.