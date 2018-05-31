Disclosures Tribunal hears reporter told colleague that senior gardaí told her McCabe was paedophile

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that a journalist told her colleague she got negative information on Maurice McCabe from Noirin O’Sullivan.

Alison O’Reilly said she did not believe it when Debbie McCann told her Sgt McCabe was a paedophile, and that senior gardai had told her so.

Alison O’Reilly arriving at the Tribunal. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Mail on Sunday journalist Alison O’Reilly said she and her friend and colleague, Debbie McCann were in disagreement about whether Maurice McCabe was a paedophile.

Having met Sgt McCabe, Ms O’Reilly said she had a gut feeling that the rumours about him were false.

Ms O’Reilly says she asked Ms McCann where she was getting all this information about Sgt McCabe, and she said high up in the gardai - Noirin O’Sullivan, Dave Taylor and her father, a superintendent.

Ms O’Reilly says she asked Ms McCann whether "this all coming from your pal Noirin", to which she said McCann replied yes.

Earlier the Tribunal heard ex-Irish Independent journalist Gemma O’Doherty refer to Newstalk’s Paul Williams as a garda puppet.

Ms O’Doherty said she believed Mr Williams facilitated a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe, which Mr Williams denies.

Ms O’Doherty also told the Tribunal she was never negatively briefed by Superintendent Dave Taylor or former Commissioners Martin Callinan or Noirin O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Doherty was made redundant from Independent News and Media after she visited the home of then Commissioner Callinan in 2014, and settled a case for unfair dismissal, with the newspaper apologising to her.

Asked by counsel for the Gardaí if she had used Twitter to criticise Martin Callinan until recent weeks, Ms O’Doherty confirmed she did.

- Digital Desk