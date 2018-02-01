Disclosures Tribunal: Former Justice Minister says she had no knowledge of phone calls

The Former Justice Minister has told the Disclosures Tribunal she had an absolute understanding that she had no involvement with the O’Higgins Commission as it was in private and independent.

Frances Fitzgerald says the protection of Maurice McCabe would take place at the Commission – where the legal teams and judge would deal with it.

Deputy Fitzgerald says she had no knowledge of phone calls between the Garda Commissioner and Department of Justice officials at the start of the Inquiry, saying they would not have changed the approach she took not to get involved.
KEYWORDS: Disclosures Tribunal, Noirin O'Sullivan

 

