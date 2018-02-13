Disclosures Tribunal: D family asked why sexual allegations against Maurice McCabe were being raised years later

The Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has asked counsel for the D family was there anything behind reviving allegations of sexual assault against Maurice McCabe in 2014.

The DPP had ruled in 2007 that even if there weren’t issues of credibility with Ms D’s account of events, what had occurred did not amount to sexual assault or even assault.

Peter Charleton asked counsel for the D family why the allegations were being raised again so many years later, including speaking to journalist Paul Williams.

Counsel for Ms D said she was concerned that Sgt McCabe was being portrayed in a glorified manner by certain sections of the media, and she thought there were different perspectives on matters.

Maurice McCabe.

- Digital Desk