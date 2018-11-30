Disappearance of Lithuanian woman 'now considered a murder investigation'

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for information about the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite, which they are treating as a murder investigation.

Ms Raguckaite was last seen on Wednesday, May 29, 2018, in the company of two men in Laytown, County Meath. She has not been in contact with anyone since that date which is said to be "out of character". She was not reported missing until August 22, 2018.

The Gardaí have now upgraded the case to a murder investigation.

Giedre is a Lithuanian woman aged 29. She is 1.67 meters in height with green eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair and thin build. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Crimestoppers and the Gardai are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Lithuanian community, to come forward with any information relating to Giedre’s disappearance.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Martin Beggy, Dundalk Garda Station said: “We are very concerned about Giedre, she has been missing since 29th May of this year and she has not made contact with anyone.

"She was last seen with two males in Laytown, Co. Meath. This is now considered a murder investigation. I would appeal to anyone who knows what happened to Giedre to come forward, do you know where she stayed since her last accommodation on 23rd May, 2018.

Giedre’s family are living in Lithuania and are very anxious to know what happened to their daughter and their sister.

Det. Insp. Beggy said: “Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.”

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers Chairperson John Murphy said, “If you have information that can assist the gardai with their investigation, please give Crimestoppers a call on 1800 25 00 25. You do not need to leave your name or any details about yourself. Your information could be potentially the key to finding out what happened to Giedre."

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

- Digital Desk