Dingle pays last respects to tragic teen, 14, who died following clash in football match

Moving tributes have been paid at the funeral of the young Kerry GAA player who died following a tragic clash in a school final.

Aodhán Ó Conchúir was playing for his school, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, against St Brendan’s College, Killarney, in the Corn Ruiseál final last Wednesday when he was involved in an accidental clash of heads.

At todays funeral Aodhán's remains were accompanied by a guard of honour made up of fellow pupils.

Mass was held in St. Mary's Church, Dingle, with the funeral afterwards to St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Speaking earlier in the week school principal Pádraig Firteár paid tribute to the popular student, who had been a member of school teams since the age of eight.

“The entire community of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne are deeply saddened at the death of our student, Aodhán O’Conchúir,” he said.

“At this time we extend our sincere sympathy and our support to his parents and his sister, Ciara, and to his extended family.

“We are devastated. He was a treasured member of our underage teams since U8s.”

Aodhán Ó Conchúir, 14, suffered a serious injury during an accidental clash of heads. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Aodhan's beloved Dingle GAA also posted a tribute Aodhán on their Facebook page.

“All Dingle GAA are truly saddened at the tragic loss of our young footballer Aodhán O’Connor. Aodhán will be deeply missed by his loving mom Áine, dad John, sister Ciara and all his teammates,” the club wrote.

“All our thoughts, sympathies and prayers are with Aodhán’s family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

- Digital Desk & Anne Lucey