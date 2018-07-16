Developers reveal plans to build 25-storey apartment block in Cork City

By Kevin O'Neill

Developers seeking to build a skyscraper apartment block near Cork's Mahon Point have submitted plans to An Bord Pleanála.

The location is one of several currently designated as suitable for high-rise construction under the Cork City Development Plan.

The proposal would see 413 apartments and a neighbourhood centre constructed across five buildings.

This includes a landmark structure of some 25 storeys, as well as several ranging from six to eight storeys in height.

An image of what the proposed skyscraper apartment block near Mahon Point will look like.

If approved, the development would more than double the footprint of Jacob's Island, which currently has approximately 330 housing units.

The proposed 25-storey skyscraper exceeds the maximum height limit as defined in the Cork City Development Plan. However, this was redesigned from an initial 19-storey proposal after meetings with An Bord Pleanala and Cork City Council in the interests of the 'achievement of the optimum architectural solution' for the site, according to the application.

The application notes that the projected population growth in Cork and, specifically, Mahon in the coming decades requires a significant increase in large-scale housing developments.

It said, "The Jacob’s Island and wider Mahon area has experienced significant growth in recent decades and has become an important location for employment, retail and population growth in Cork City. The proposed development represents the next phase of development for Jacob’s Island which will assist in the achievement of national, regional and local policy objectives."

Parking at the development will be provided in a number of underground structures, with 409 spaces planned for the 413 units, while developers also plan to add three additional cycle and walkways, connecting to the Lough Mahon walk.

The submission to An Bord Pleanála was made by Montip Horizon Ltd. It was submitted under the Strategic Housing Development scheme, a provision which allows developments over a certain scale to apply directly to the planning board, bypassing local authorities.

The submission deadline for the Mahon scheme is August 3 with a decision due by October 10.

This story first appeared in Evening Echo