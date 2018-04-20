Detectives probing attempted Belfast murder arrest man

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man in north Belfast have made an arrest.

Shots were fired at a walker in Ballysillan on April 10. He was not injured.

The PSNI detained a man aged 35 on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and later released him on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: "A number of shots were fired at a man who was out walking in the Ballysillan /Tyndale Drive area, just after 8pm."

"A further shot was discharged as the gunman ran from the scene. The man was not injured in the incident."

He appealed for anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

I would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a tall male in his 30s or 40s in the area, who was dressed in a dark coat with his hood up and carrying a bag.

"We believe that he left the area in a car."

Suspected drugs were seized during searches.

- PA