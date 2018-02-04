Detectives investigating after three men forced way into house armed with knives and crowbar

Detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Arbour Street area of Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Three men forced their way into the house, shortly after 2pm, armed with knives and a crowbar.

There were two men, a woman and four children in the house at the time of the incident.

None of the occupants were injured however, they were all left extremely shocked.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

