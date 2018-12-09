Details of President's unaudited allowances to be published soon

Details of President Michael D Higgins' unaudited allowances will be published this week.

The allowance totalling €317,000 a year paid by the State came under much debate during the Presidential election in October.

At the time, a spokesperson for the President said the money is used to fund events, such as garden parties, at Áras an Uachtaráin.

However, some politicians argued that more accountability of spending is needed.

An Áras spokesperson says the report will be published in the next few days and it will cover the expenditure of President Higgins' first seven-year term in office.

President Higgins was comfortably re-elected in October and formally began his second term last month.

Speaking during the election campaign, he said any allegations that the allowance was used to fund anything other than Áras functions were "absolutely outrageous".