Dessie O'Hare to face non-jury Special Criminal Court on charges of assault and false imprisonment

Dessie O'Hare will face trial at the Special Criminal Court on charges of assault, the false imprisonment of three people and threatening to kill a man.

Mr O'Hare (aged 61), of Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, is charged with assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, and committing violent disorder, threatening to use unlawful violence, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, County Dublin.

He is also facing three charges of false imprisonment. The alleged victims are Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart and Lisa Byrne and Brandon Byrne at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart.

The prominent republican (pictured below), known as the Border Fox, is also charged with threatening to kill Martin Byrne or cause him serious harm.

The alleged offences all date from June 9, 2015.

The DPP had applied that Mr O'Hare be tried at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, made the order and listed the case for mention again on March 22.

Mr O'Hare is currently on bail.