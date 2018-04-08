Dept of Social Protection branch manager refusing to leave office to make way for bridge in Clare

By Gordon Deegan

A branch manager of a Dept of Social Protection office in a north Clare town has warned that she has no intention of vacating the building that is earmarked for demolition to make way for a new bridge.

The new bridge for Ennistymon is being constructed to eliminate the long-standing Blake’s Corner bottleneck that delays tens of thousands of motorists every year on their way to and from the Cliffs of Moher.

The Council has already spent €1m on the project and a crucial Council vote is to take place on Monday afternoon on the planning application with Council planners recommending that the application get the green light.

The new bridge will involve the demolition of one family home that includes a florist and a local branch of the Dept of Social Protection.

However, in a strident objection against the plan, the branch manager of the Dept of Social Protection office, Elizabeth McNamara, has said that she is informing the Council “that I have no intention of vacating my premises/business to make way for this roadway”.

Ms McNamara said that the Council is putting “unnecessary hardship and stress on me. This is my main source of income. The cost of setting up this business was a direct cost to my family and I. The Department did not contribute in any way financially to setting up this business.

She said: “My livelihood is in jeopardy here. There are four people employed in this office currently. I will not be a position to guarantee my employees their jobs for the foreseeable future if these plans go ahead.

“The personal stress and anxiety this has caused my family and I and my staff members is unacceptable…I have to rely on the media and the public to keep me updated on what is happening.”

Ms McNamara said that instead of the new bridge, the Blake’s and Linnane’s houses on the corner should be de-listed and demolished to make for the road.

The Council has told objectors that even if the Council de-listed Blake’s and Linnane’s buildings, “it is likely that the proposal would be open to court challenge”.

John and Sheena Clancy and their two children live in the second property listed for demolition.

John and Sheena Clancy with their son Jamie. Pic: Eamon Ward

In their objection, Dublin-based Ivor Fitzpatrick & Co Solicitors for the Clancys have branded the Council proposal as “the most unfair and unwarranted attack on a family home”.

They state that the Council’s actions will render the Clancys homeless.

The objection states that the Council is well aware of the extent of the harm, damage, misery and heartache that the proposal has had on the Clancys.

The objection states that the property is the Clancys' place of business “and that their entire life savings has been invested in the property”.

The objection states that the Clancys are entitled to feel safe and secure in their home.

The objection later states that the Council “is well aware of the damage, distress and strain occasioned by its actions has caused leading to illness and tragic personal circumstances within the family, which we do not want to elaborate on in public but of which the Council is well aware and our clients are resolute in their determination not to allow their property be destroyed in the manner which will arise if these procedures are continued with".

The letter states that “our clients intend to take every possible step to prevent the unfairness of what is proposed occurring”.

The Environment Impact Statement lodged with the application states that the planned bridge is the most appropriate solution to resolve the daily traffic problems in Ennistymon.