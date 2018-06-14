Dept of Education to review how Irish exemptions are granted

The Department of Education is to review how it grants exemptions from studying Irish.

The department will conduct the review after it emerged thousands of students who secure them are sitting exams for other European languages, according to the Irish Times.

Almost 60% of the 3,851 pupils who were granted an exemption from Irish in 2016 went on to study languages such as French, German or Spanish.

A psychologists report is required to secure an exemption, however these are now being queried by senior educational figures, with some believing the system is being "gamed".

- Digital Desk