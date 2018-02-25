Department of Public Expenditure 'in dispute with Lotto operator'
25/02/2018 - 09:48:00Back to Ireland Home
The Department of Public Expenditure in a legal standoff with the operator of the National Lottery, it has been reported.
This dispute centres around €16m in unclaimed prizes funds it inherited from the previous licence holder.
The Sunday Times reports that the dispute has been ongoing for three years.
Premiere Lotteries believed that it should be allowed to use the money for marketing, while the Department believes it should go back into the prize pot.
- Digital desk
Join the conversation - comment here