Department of Foreign Affairs issues warning to anyone travelling to Indonesia following earthquake

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising a high degree of caution to travellers heading to Indonesia.

It is after six British people safely descended a volcano there, after getting stuck following an earthquake.

Tremors yesterday sparked landslides that trapped hundreds of hikers.

Sixteen people were killed.

Irish officials say they are monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide assistance if requested.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Earthquake, Indonesia, Foreign Affairs

 

