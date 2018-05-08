Department apologises as Passport Office phones and emails go down
Phone lines and email services are down at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
The outage is affecting a number of services including the Passport Office.
The department says work is ongoing to resolve the technical difficulties.
In a statement on the passport website, the department says: "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our phone and email services.
"We are working to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
- Digital desk
