Department apologises as Passport Office phones and emails go down

Phone lines and email services are down at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The outage is affecting a number of services including the Passport Office.

The department says work is ongoing to resolve the technical difficulties.

In a statement on the passport website, the department says: "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our phone and email services.

"We are working to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

