Denis Naughten wants Budget talks to run at same time as Confidence and Supply talks

Negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the Budget and the Confidence and Supply Agreement should take place at the same time.

That is the view of the Minister for the Environment, Denis Naughten.

Both sides are at odds over the future of the Confidence and Supply Agreement, the deal which sees Fianna Fáil propping up the Fine Gael Government.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for the agreement to be extended now until 2020, but Micheál Martin appears to want to wait until after October's Budget.

Minister Naughten said there is a risk the issues could overshadow sensitive Brexit talks.

He said: "The negotiations in relation tot he Budget have commenced. I think the negotiations in relation to the Confidence and Supply Agreement should take place in conjunction with that.

"I think it is important that the Government has clarity in relation to the Confidence and Supply Agreement, particularly over the coming weeks when we have very tricky negotiations in relation to Brexit."