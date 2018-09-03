Denis Naughten on Donald Trump protests: 'We should respect office of US President'

The Minister for Communications has warned that people need to respect the office of the US President.

Denis Naughten has refused to directly criticise fellow Government Ministers who have threatened to demonstrate during Donald Trump's planned visit here in November.

He has said that protesting will not solve any problems.

The Taoiseach claims there is a standing invitation for any US President to come to Ireland, despite the visit coming 'out of the blue'.

Denis Naughten agrees that President Trump is welcome here.

"People will make their own decisions in relation to whether they want to protest in relation to Donald Trump or not.

I believe, and strongly believe, that we should respect the office of the President of the United States, he does represent the people of the United States and we have strong ties and engagements with communities right across the United States.