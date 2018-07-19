Denis Naughten meeting Facebook bosses after staff were instructed to leave violent cotent online

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten is meeting with Facebook bosses in New York today after it emerged that staff were instructed to leave violent content online.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

The revelations were made in a Channel 4 programme which also showed staff in the company's Dublin office using a racist meme as an example of acceptable content to leave up.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it highlights the problems in trying to regulate the internet.

He said: "These companies including Facebook have community standards, we expect them to uphold their own standards. The evidence produced from this batch is that they haven't, at least not on all occasions. That would represent, in my view, a failure of self-regulation.

We do need to bear in mind this is the internet, this is the world wide web. Regulation in one country may not work either and that is probably why we need global solutions to what is a global industry.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Facebook, Leo Varadkar, Self-Regulation

 

