Denis Naughten does not want to rush introduction of electronic tagging

The Communications Minister says he does not want to rush the introduction of electronic tagging.



Denis Naughten is in favour of introducing it to monitor sex offenders in the first instance.



However, there are calls for it to be extended to burglars and those out on bail.



Minister Naughten says proper legislation must be in place before it is fully rolled out.



He said: "When the issue of tagging people out on bail was proposed I was very supportive of it but my priority is to deal with the issue in relation to high risk sex offenders.



"Yes, I am very supportive of proposals coming forward aswell but we have to get it right because if we don’t people will exploit the loopholes there and make a joke out of it."



- Digital Desk