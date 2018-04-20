Denis Naughten did not do any favours for INM or Denis O'Brien, Taoiseach insists

The Taoiseach insists Denis Naughten did not do any favours for anyone over his handling of the INM controversy.

Leo Varadkar says the Communications Minister did nothing wrong over his handling of a proposed INM takeover of Celtic Media.

The Minister says he regrets taking a phone call from a lobbyist working on behalf of Independent News and Media.

The Taoiseach says he behaved entirely appropriately and accused Sinn Féin of looking for the Minister's head without a fair hearing.

He said: "What's happening here particularly when it comes to Sinn Féin really is just politics of the old sort, looking for a head without giving somebody a fair hearing, throwing mud in hopes some of it will stick to the Government.

"Denis Naughten didn't do any favours for anyone. Denis Naughten didn't do any favours for Independent News and Media and he didn't do any favours for Denis O'Brien."

Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

- Digital Desk