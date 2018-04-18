Denis Naughten defends handling of proposed takeover of Celtic Media Group by INM

The Communications Minister says he acted to the letter of the law when it came to the proposed takeover of the Celtic Media Group by INM.

Denis Naughten confirmed he had a conversation with someone representing INM about referring the matter to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland before he made it public knowledge that that is what he would do.

Denis Naughten

However, the Minister says he did not express a definitive view during that phone call and a referral to the BAI was just one of a range of options.

Minister Naughten has denied he passed insider information to Independent News and Media, contrary to suggestions in a court affidavit filed by the State's corporate watchdog.

"There is nothing wrong or inappropriate with me, as Minister, saying to anyone or to the public if the plan for a media merger continues I would take advice on sending it to the Broadcasting Authority or Ireland," he said.

"This is not inside information but simply a reflection of the legislation itself.

I had no inside information to give.

Watch live here:

Digital Desk