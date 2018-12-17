Demonstration to be held in Dublin to protest increased violence against sex workers

A candlelit vigil to mark International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Sex Workers will kick off in Dublin later.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland has organised the demonstration outside Leinster House at 6pm this evening.

It is being held over the rise in violence against sex workers and a similar vigil will be held outside the Trans Resource Centre in Belfast.

Its Director Kate McGrew says the criminalisation of client laws has made things worse.

She said: "Sex workers living and working in even partially criminalised settings face three times as much violence and in Ireland, it remains completely illegal for us to work together for safety.

"These brothel-keeping laws have to change, they have no business being applied to workers working together for safety."