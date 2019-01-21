Delays on Cork-Dublin services after train strikes herd of deer
21/01/2019 - 18:51:00Back to Train crash Ireland Home
Iarnród Éireann says there will be delays to some services this evening after a train struck a herd of deer.
The incident happened on the 16:25 train from Cork to Dublin, between Thurles and Limerick Junction.
The train suffered mechanical damage, and the deer were killed as a result.
That train is on the move again after a 40-minute wait, while all other Cork, Limerick and Kerry services may be subject to slight delays.
Join the conversation - comment here