Deirdre O’Kane helps launch Ireland’s Great Get Together for Focus Ireland

Actress and comedian Deirdre O’Kane today launched a new fundraising initiative from Focus Ireland which encourages people to ‘get together’ and raise vital funds to prevent family homelessness.

Ireland’s Great Get Together, which is taking place from April 20-22, is supported by Bord Gáis Energy as part of its ongoing partnership with the charity.

The campaign is urging people to hold a special get-together with family and friends and help raise much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

A get-together can take place at home, in the workplace or in the local community, and can be anything from a dinner party, a book club event, a coffee morning or a table quiz to a frock swap, sports tournament, hike or guided nature walk.

Those wishing to register an event for Ireland’s Great Get Together, simply log on to focusireland.ie to request a registration pack and start planning.

Speaking at the launch, Deirdre O’Kane said: “I am delighted to officially launch IreIand’s Great Get Together supported by Bord Gáis Energy. It’s shocking to think that one child becomes homeless every 3.5 hours in Ireland.

“It is also unacceptable and we all need to do our bit try and help change this.

“Ireland’s Great Get Together is a fantastic chance for people to get together with the important people in their lives and raise money for a very worthy cause. It’s great to see Bord Gáis Energy getting involved and helping Focus Ireland to combat this crisis.”

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “Focus Ireland helps over 14,000 people a year and we need the great support we get from the likes of Bord Gáis Energy and the public so we can reach all these people.

“Ireland’s Great Get Together is a new event and it will be really positive as it gives people the opportunity to do the things they love, and bring their friends, family and community together, while also helping our work.

“Thanks to the support of Bord Gáis Energy, all the funds raised will go towards helping provide services for families who are homeless or at risk and we hope this campaign will also raise awareness of the deepening crisis in Ireland.”

Mark Prentice, Managing Director, Bord Gáis Energy said: “Bord Gáis Energy has been working with Focus Ireland for the past three years and we recently renewed our partnership until 2021.

“To date this partnership has already supported over 5,182 families in need, but there is still more to be done to tackle this issue and that is why fundraising initiatives such Ireland’s Great Get Together are so important.”

- Digital desk