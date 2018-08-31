Defence Forces track 500kg of cocaine in international operation

The Irish Defence Forces have taken part in an international operation that has led to a major cocaine seizure off the English coast.

At least 500kg of cocaine have been seized and five men have been arrested.

The Irish Defence Forces were alerted about the suspected drug trafficking vessel, based on intelligence from the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre in Portugal.

A Naval Service vessel and an Air Corps Maritime Patrol aircraft tracked the yacht 'Nomad' as it sailed through Irish waters off the south coast.

As it approached the coast of Cornwall it was intercepted by a UK Border Force vessel, and escorted to shore.

The UK's National Crime Agency has issued images of cocaine parcels hidden in the hold of the catamaran yacht, and further searches of the vessel are planned.

Five men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences and are being questioned by detectives in the UK.