Defence Forces battalion back in Dublin after Lebanon deployment

Hundreds of members of the Defence Forces have arrived back in Ireland following deployment to Lebanon.

Mothers brought sons and daughters in fancy dress to the arrivals hall at Dublin airport on Monday.

Excited families here at Dublin Airport awaiting the arrival home of the troops of the 114th Inf Bn following a 6 month deployment to Lebanon. #óglaighnahéireann #strengthenthenation #family pic.twitter.com/xv8kY63nUy — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) November 18, 2019

Tricolours were flying as well as balloons which said “welcome home”.

Children wore t-shirts which said: “Get out of my way, dad’s coming home today.”

The 114th Infantry Battalion deployed in May to South Lebanon as part of the peacekeeping force deployed by the UN.

Becky Doyle hugs her son Corey. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

The force was originally deployed to monitor the cessation of hostilities with Israel in 1978 and is now involved in humanitarian work.