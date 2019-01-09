Deer cull takes place in Phoenix Park

Teams in Dublin's Phoenix Park have culled 34 deer this afternoon.

The Office of Public Works says it needs to keep numbers of the animals down to lower the risk of disease and road accidents in the park.

However last February, the National Animal Rights Association said such cullings were a money-making scheme.

It was revealed that more than 200 deer were shot by a sniper two years, with the carcasses sold to a meat supplier for almost €20,000.

Images from today's cull show a number of men with rifles and deer in the foreground.

Other pictures show two men removing what appears to be dead deer from the park.

The established herd of 400 to 450 fallow deer descend from the original herd, which was introduced in the 1660s.

The fallow deer was directly responsible for the development of the park.

A large herd of the deer still remains to this day, thought to number around 500 at any given time.

The carcasses from today's cull have been sold to a game dealer approved by the Department of Agriculture.