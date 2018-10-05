Declaring an emergency won't fix housing problem, says Eoghan Murphy

The Housing Minister has accused the opposition of using the homelessness crisis as a "political weapon".

The government lost a vote in the Dáil yesterday calling for the situation to be declared a national emergency and for rent controls to be introduced.

Eoghan Murphy insists his department is giving more protection to renters.

And he says declaring an emergency will not fix the problem.

"What came forward from the opposition was a motion and we are increasingly seeing from the opposition is them trying to use homelessness but particularly individuals who are experiencing this crisis as a political weapon to try and divide the house when really we should be trying to bring forward solutions that could unite us," said Minister Murphy.

If I was to turn around tomorrow and declare an emergency, it wouldn't change the fact that we are putting in place emergency responses. It wouldn't get any new houses built and it would be, I think, a very tokenistic gesture.

According to Fianna Fáil, next week's budget needs to be about housing.

The party is launching its budget proposals this morning and wants increased capital spending to build social housing.

It also says the 4.75% rate of USC should be cut to help middle income earners.

The party, like Fine Gael, also wants to see an increase in the threshold at which people start paying the higher rate of income tax.

