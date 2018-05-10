Decision postponed on fitness for trial of accused in Jean McConville case
A decision has been postponed on Ivor Bell’s fitness to stand trial following one of the most notorious killings in Northern Ireland.
A legal application has been made on behalf of the 81-year-old from West Belfast who is accused of charges linked to the murder of Jean McConville, who was abducted by the IRA in 1972.
A series of legal issues related to the case including a defence application to stay proceedings were discussed at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.
Judge Adrian Colton said: “I do propose to postpone the decision in the interests of justice and I do that because there is a live issue, a live application for a stay in this matter and I consider it would be in the interests of justice if I rule on that before making a determination.”
Bell, from Ramoan Gardens, faces two charges of soliciting murder.
He was not present for the court hearing.
- Press Association