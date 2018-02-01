Decision day for Leaving Certs as CAO deadline approaches

It is decision day for thousands of secondary school students thinking of going to college.

They will have to submit their course preferences by the CAO deadline at 5:15pm.

Orla Moran from IrishJobs.ie says students should not pick based on what sectors are doing well now.

She said: "Obviously it is important to keep an eye on the job market but I always say to candidates 'look at your own skills, look at what you are good at, what you like doing and then let that be the choice you make', don't just go with the sectors where there are lots of jobs available.

"You need to love what you are doing because a college course is a long time commitment."

A change of mind facility will open in the summer if students are not happy with their original choices.

- Digital Desk