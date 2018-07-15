Debt collectors and Revenue considered to tackle TV licence fee evaders

Revenue or debt collectors could be used to tackle TV licence fee evaders.

According to The Sunday Business Post, pressure is being put on the government to deal with the problem, as it has been revealed that up to 400,000 people are not paying.

The €160 annual charge is currently collected by An Post, however, new plans could see private companies or revenue brought on board to increase compliance.

Minister for Communications, Denis Naughten, is due to bring a memo to the cabinet on the issue in the coming weeks.

Digital Desk