Death of man in Tallaght being treated as suspicious

Gardaí are treating the death of an Eastern European man in Tallaght in Dublin as suspicious.

The man in his 40s was found with serious injuries at Sean Walsh Park just after 8 o'clock yesterday morning.

Gardaí at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght yesterday. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

He was transferred to Tallaght Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk