Deadline to apply for gardaí roles extended after technical difficulties

The deadline for applications to join the An Garda Síochána has been extended until midday tomorrow.

The original closing date to apply for jobs in the force had been set for today at 3pm.

However, due to technical difficulties with the public jobs website, it has now been extended, and people wishing to apply can visit www.publicjobs.ie.

Information videos with details on the recruitment campaign were provided in Arabic, English, French, Irish, Italian, and Spanish.

- Digital Desk