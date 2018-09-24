Deadline fast approaching for BT Young Scientist Exhibition entries

Organisers of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition are reminding people about tomorrow's deadline.

Students and teachers are being urged to have their proposal submitted online by tomorrow at midnight.

Head of the Exhibition Mari Cahalane outlined what students need to be entered into the exhibition.

"All we need tomorrow are details of the project and a one-page proposal outlining what their project is about and how they intend to bring it on and investigate a problem or solution in regard to their subject matter.

"We will have those projects out to the judges by this weekend and then it's a very, very quick turnaround time for the judges.

"Before the mid-term break, at the end of October, we'll have the results out to the schools so then students and schools will know whether they've qualified or not for the January exhibition."