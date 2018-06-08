Dead mice and rat droppings among reasons for 12 food safety orders last month

The Food Safety Authority served 11 closures orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during May.

Sweetness Luxury Homemade Desserts in Ardcavan in Wexford was ordered to close after nine dead mice were found on the premises and mice droppings in baking trays.

D&G's Takeaway in Potato Market, Carlow, was ordered to close due to a cockroach infestation and Golden Beach Supermarket on Parnell Street in Dublin was shut due to rat droppings and urine.

The Addison Lodge in Glasnevin in Dublin was closed due to problems including the presence of live and dead insects and the butcher counter of Zaiqa Foods of South Ring West Business Park, Tramore Road, Cork, was shut due to mice droppings.

The Blackchurch Inn in Rathcoole in Dublin and Derrynaflan Foods in Midleton in Cork were also ordered to close for various breaches.

Full list of food businesses issued with food safety orders in May Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

D&G’s Takeaway, No. 5 Potato Market, Carlow

Sweetness Luxury Homemade Desserts, Ardcavan, Wexford

Golden Beach Supermarket, 137 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Eight Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Addison Lodge, 131 Botanic Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Salthill Social (restaurant), 14 Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill, Galway

Blackchurch Inn, Naas Road, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin

Zaiqa Foods (New Aroma Foods Ltd) (Closed area: The retail butcher counter area), Unit D 18, South Ring West Business Park, Tramore Road, Cork

Derrynaflan Foods Ltd (wholesaler/distributer), CGI Foodpark, Knockgriffin, Midleton, Cork

Lucky Dragon 2 (takeaway), 70 Fassaugh Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7

Rock Kebab and Pizza (restaurant), 101 Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Bella Roma (takeaway), 45 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Golden Beach Supermarket, 137 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

- Digital Desk