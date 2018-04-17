DCU students to protest 27% rent hikes at student accommodation

DCU students will be protesting outside the Dáil dressed as cattle today, claiming the Government see them as nothing more than cash cows.

It is to highlight 27% rent hikes at the Shanowen student accommodation site near the university.

Students have already staged a sleepout and a petition against the proposed increases has amassed around 18,000 signatures.

They are calling on the Government to introduce legislation to protect students from unfair rent hikes.

