DCU students protest after accommodation complex increased rent by 27%
29/03/2018 - 11:40:00Back to Rent crisis Ireland Home
A protest will take place outside a student accommodation complex at the centre of a row over rising rent prices.
DCU students will gather outside Shanowen Square, a privately-owned complex, at around lunchtime.
It is after providers of accommodation near the college have increased their rent prices by as much as 27%.
#ShanowenShakedown Get to the Nursing Building at 12pm Tomorrow to show your support rallying against unjust. Harvest on Students. Let’s show them just what DCU are made of pic.twitter.com/hWGbXGtyOz— DCU Students' Union (@DCUSU) March 28, 2018
USI President Michael Kerrigan believes the students are right to protest.
He said: "The students are angry, they have been protesting this and they are dead right.
"27% increase is not something they can handle, it is already €12,500 per year to go to college, we have the second highest fees in Europe - this is another step too far."
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here