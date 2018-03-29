DCU students protest after accommodation complex increased rent by 27%

A protest will take place outside a student accommodation complex at the centre of a row over rising rent prices.

DCU students will gather outside Shanowen Square, a privately-owned complex, at around lunchtime.

It is after providers of accommodation near the college have increased their rent prices by as much as 27%.

#ShanowenShakedown Get to the Nursing Building at 12pm Tomorrow to show your support rallying against unjust. Harvest on Students. Let’s show them just what DCU are made of pic.twitter.com/hWGbXGtyOz — DCU Students' Union (@DCUSU) March 28, 2018

USI President Michael Kerrigan believes the students are right to protest.

He said: "The students are angry, they have been protesting this and they are dead right.

"27% increase is not something they can handle, it is already €12,500 per year to go to college, we have the second highest fees in Europe - this is another step too far."

