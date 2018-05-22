DCU and UNESCO establish partnership to tackle bullying in schools and online

A major international project to tackle bullying is being established at Dublin City University.

The partnership between DCU and UNESCO will look at how to tackle the issue in schools and cyberspace.

Irish and international researchers and academics will document incidents of bullying and violence and the widespread harm associated with it.

They will develop a set of prevention measures and guidelines for teachers and parents on how to intervene if they suspect someone is being bullied.

The UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in Schools and Cyberspace, which will initially run for four years.

Announcing the designation, President of Dublin City University, Professor Brian MacCraith said:

"This agreement is a significant development reflecting a concerted global effort to combat the harm caused by bullying in schools and bullying in cyberspace.

"The Chair will facilitate high-level collaboration on this issue between internationally recognised researchers and academics from Ireland and across the world, enabling the development of a comprehensive body of research, including interventions, which will have a transformative impact, not only in terms of expanding the knowledge base on this issue but also in the context of providing teachers, educationalists and parents with best practice intervention methods to help combat bullying.

"The Chair is very much a reflection of our values to make a transformative impact on lives and societies through research and engagement."

