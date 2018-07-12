Dayna Kearney found not guilty of dangerous driving after four friends die in crash

A jury has found a woman not guilty of dangerous driving causing the deaths of four of her friends in a road collision in 2015.

Dayna Kearney, 23, from Crossneen, Co. Carlow, was accused of dangerous driving and knowingly driving a defective vehicle in Athy, Co. Kildare on January 6, 2015.

She was found not guilty on both counts at Naas District Court after the jury deliberated for half an hour.

Her friends Aisling Midleton, Niamh Doyle and Gemma Nolan, who were all 19 at the time, and 20-year-old Chermaine Carroll all died when the car they were in crashed into a van.

Ms Kearney, who was 21, was badly injured and spent some time in hospital afterwards.

The collision happened in good driving conditions on a night in January 2015 as they were on their way back from an evening of ice-skating in Kilkenny.

The prosecution claimed the under-inflation of at least two of her tyres caused her car to swerve into the path of an oncoming van.