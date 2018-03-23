Day two of European Council meeting in Brussels to focus on Brexit

Day two of the European Council meeting in Brussels will focus on Brexit.

European leaders including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are hoping to finalise their position on the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

Leo Varadkar met the British Prime Minister yesterday to discuss the impact of Brexit on Ireland.

At the meeting, Theresa May repeated her commitment to avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Before this afternoon's council meeting, the 19 Eurozone members will hold a summit that will discuss issues around the Economic and Monetary Union.

- Digital Desk