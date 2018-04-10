David Quinn: Role of men in developing 'built world' should be acknowledged

Columnist and activist David Quinn has stirred up a storm on social media after pointing to a growing trend which he feels refuses to acknowledge the role of men.

A post yesterday calling for men to be given some credit for the construction of most of the 'built environment' has been seen by around 60,000 people and met what he's called a largely 'hostile' response.

Reacting to the furore today Mr Quinn, who is also Director of the Iona Institute, said: "A lot of political correctness is actually aimed at redressing all kinds of historical imbalances between the sexes and races and so on.

"It forbids you in a kind of an excess of a zeal from saying certain things that happen to be true, and so men are getting a thorough going-over at the moment."

The built world around you; men did that. Your house, car, street, plumbing, electric wiring etc. Men. Let's say sonething nice about men today. — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) April 9, 2018

Name something good and vital that is overwhelmingly done by men. Here is Camille Paglia's superb answer. pic.twitter.com/wq7ChBNsRK — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) April 9, 2018

Camille Paglia on men and the built environment. Please rebut her point if you can, or graciously accept its manifest truth. pic.twitter.com/W01RN80bde — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) April 9, 2018

Earlier I named something good that is overwhelming done by men (men are responsible for nearly the whole built environment), and the usual suspects on Twitter go ape rather than acknowledge that undeniable fact. — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) April 9, 2018

Responding to Mr Quinn's 'provocative' comments Labour Senator Ivana Bacik says the Camille Paglia quote tweeted by Mr Quinn referencing the building and construction work done by men is 'self-evident'.

But said she does not think this means men should be credited with 'building the world' - particularly when women were a major part of the workforce during the industrial revolution.

She said: "We see also, of course, women providing the essential work to fuel to the industrial revolution and the industrialisation of countries like our own, like Britain and Europe and so on."

- Digital Desk