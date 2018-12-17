Date set for trial of man accused of 2011 Bandon murder

A date has been set for the trial of a 44-year-old man, charged with murdering another man in west Cork more than seven years ago.

Ciprian Grozavu is charged with murdering 27-year-old Jonathan Duke at Bridge House, Sean Hales Place, Bandon on November 13, 2011.

Ciprian Grozavu, pictured in 2014

He was before the Central Criminal Court today to receive a date for his trial before a judge and jury.

Mr Justice Michael White listed it for November 4, 2019. It will take place in Dublin and is expected to last two weeks.

Justice White told him that he would list it before then, if any dates became available in the meantime.

“Thanks very much, your honour,” replied Mr Grozavu. “Happy Christmas.”